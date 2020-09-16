Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New picture book series celebrates kitties and unicorns
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 16, 2020 9:06 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT
NEW YORK — The bestselling team behind the “Princess in Black” children’s series is looking to an even younger audience for its latest project.
Starting next March, writer Shannon Hale and illustrator LeUyen Pham are launching a “kitty and unicorn” picture book series, Abrams Books for Young Readers announced Wednesday. The first of three planned books is called “Itty Bitty Kitty-Corn,” which “celebrates the magic of friendship and of uplifting themes of believing in yourself, embracing your identity, and seeing others for who they truly are in a glittery, oversized package perfect for little hands,” according to Abrams.
Pham and Hale have previously worked together on the graphic memoirs “Best Friends” and “Real Friends” and on six “Princess in Black” books, most recently “The Science Fair Scare.”
On her own, Hale was a finalist in 2006 for the Newbery Medal for best children’s book for her fantasy novel “Princess Academy.” Pham was a Caldecott Medal finalist earlier this year, for best children’s picture book, for “Bear Came Along.”