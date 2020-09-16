Loading articles...

Funeral to be held for man killed at Toronto mosque where he volunteered

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 7:56 am EDT

Summary

Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, 58, was stabbed to death Saturday evening

Police say there are many similarities between Zafis' homicide and a nearby killing five days earlier

A funeral will be held Wednesday for a man who was killed outside a Toronto mosque where he volunteered.

The International Muslim Organization of Toronto says it will honour Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, 58, who was stabbed to death Saturday evening.

Police say Zafis was killed by an unknown suspect while he sat outside the mosque as he controlled entry to the building in order to comply with public health protocols.

Police say there are many similarities between Zafis’ homicide and a nearby killing five days earlier.

The mosque says the incident should not discourage congregants from attending service, despite the fear it has created in the community.

Zafis’ funeral will take place following early-afternoon prayers at the mosque.

