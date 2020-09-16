Man arrested in connection to his wife's murder 14 years ago in court on Wednesday

Peel Police say a man wanted for murdering his wife 14 years ago in Brampton has been arrested and will be in court Wednesday.

Henry Morales, now 44, was found in Mexico in 2019 and after a 10-month extradition process.

He has been arrested and brought back to Canada.

In July of 2006, police were called to an apartment in the Steeles Avenue and McMurchy Avenue area of Brampton, where they found 31-year-old Malena Morales, a mother of 2, murdered.

The search for Henry Morales continued through the years and in 2009 his case was profiled on America’s Most Wanted.

NEWS UPDATE:

– After 14-years on the run, investigators have made an arrest in a homicide from 2006. Watch the video for an update and check out the link for more info.

➡️ https://t.co/T3Rs9X2P2m. pic.twitter.com/7GPMhwWiai — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 15, 2020

“Domestic violence does not discriminate between race or culture, and incidents like this terrible tragedy leave behind numerous victims in their wake. If you are a victim of domestic violence, or know someone who is, make the call. We can help,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.