Illinois college cancels classes after 1 wounded in shooting

MACOMB, Ill. — Classes were cancelled at Western Illinois University on Wednesday and all the buildings locked down as police searched for a student who allegedly shot and wounded his roommate in their dormitory on Tuesday night, the school said.

According to a statement by the school, 18-year-old Kavion Poplous shot his roommate at Thompson Hall shortly after 10:30 p.m., before fleeing. “He is considered armed and dangerous,” the school said.

University spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger said the shooting happened inside the dorm room where the two lived. She said investigators are still trying to determine the motive and said that the other student, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized. She did not know his condition.

Shinberger said the fact that Poplous has not been found prompted the school to cancel classes — both online and in-person at the Macomb and Moline campuses — and lock down all buildings. Also, Thompson Hall was evacuated.

The school planned a press briefing for Wednesday morning, Shinberger said.

