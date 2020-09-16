Halton Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

Halton Regional Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of vehicle thefts.

Police say thefts were similar style and took place between September 8 and 16 in Oakville and Georgetown.

According to police the suspect would visit a dealership and request a test drive. Due to COVID-19 policies he was allowed to test drive a vehicle alone on three different occasions. On all three occasions he did not return with the vehicle.

Each dealership that was targeted sells used Mercedes vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.