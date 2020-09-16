Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock lower

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .024 cent at $5.39 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .02 cent at $3.6820 a bushel; Dec. oats gained .028 cent at $2.7320 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .052 cent at 10.0460 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .017 cent at $1.0658 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was off .004 cent $1.4115 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost .005 cent at .6570 a pound.

The Associated Press

