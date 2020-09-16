Loading articles...

Watch: Drone delays game at Wrigley Field

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 10:58 pm EDT

A drone lies on the grass after it landed in center field, before taking off again and flying out of the stadium, during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Play was briefly suspended. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

CHICAGO — Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left centre.

As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-centre stands. Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into the dugouts.

The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage centre-field scoreboard.

Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.

___

The Associated Press

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:55 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 at Leslie collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:04 PM
Weather Watch: A chilly farewell to summer
Latest Weather
Read more