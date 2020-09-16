Conservative leader Erin O'Toole being tested for COVID-19

Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and his family will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A statement from the party says a member of O’Toole’s staff with whom he was travelling has tested positive for COVID-19.

“My family and I are feeling well, but we take COVID-19 very seriously,” the leader said.

“Today was going to be Jack’s first day back at school, but instead we will be getting tested and self-isolating per public health guidelines. The health and safety of my family and all Canadians is my top priority.”

It goes on to says that while O’Toole has not shown symptoms, he and his family are being tested out of an abundance of caution.

Other staff who were travelling with him are also being tested and self-isolating.

O’Toole’s office is also contacting everyone with whom he has recently met.