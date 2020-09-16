Loading articles...

At least 7 drown as boat capsizes in India river

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 3:44 am EDT

NEW DELHI — At least seven people drowned on Wednesday after a boat carrying Hindu pilgrims to a temple capsized in a river in central India, a government official said.

Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force, said 22 pilgrims were rescued and a search was continuing for another 10 people still unaccounted for.

Seven bodies have been pulled out the river so far, Kumar said.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident in the Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh state.

Such accidents are common in India, with many overcrowded boats not having safety equipment. In September last year, 12 people drowned when a sightseeing boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people were killed when a similar boat carrying local people capsized in the same region.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:38 AM
COLLISION: #EBGardiner approaching DVP. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s a lot warmer for us today. Back to summer heat and humidity but just for one day! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more