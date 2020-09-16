4 arrested after Cambridge robbery ends in Mississauga

Four people are in custody following a police pursuit that began in Cambridge and ended in Mississauga.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a robbery around 4 p.m. in Cambridge. The suspects fled the scene, heading along Highway 401 towards the GTA.

Ontario Provincial Police picked up the pursuit which resulted in a minor collision and at least one officer suffering minor injuries.

#BREAKING Lots of shouting by officers, carrying heavy weapons, followed by at least one male, possibly two, brought out in custody. Bristol Rd. W. near Creditview in Mississauga. @680NEWS @CityNews pic.twitter.com/cFGoDtFdw4 — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) September 16, 2020

The vehicle was then found abandoned in the parking lot of Saint Joseph’s Secondary School near Bristol and Creditview roads in Mississauga.

OPP and Peel Regional Police descended on a nearby residence where they negotiated the surrender of the suspects without any further incident.