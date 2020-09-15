Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The wait is over: Yonge Street set to join ActiveTO
by News Staff
Posted Sep 15, 2020 4:44 pm EDT
Cyclists take advantage of the ActiveTO closure of Lakeshore Blvd. in Toronto on Sunday June 7, 2020. Toronto has closed large sections of major roads to give thousands the space to exercise while physically distancing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto’s most iconic street is joining in on the ‘ActiveTO’ action this weekend and next.
Yonge street will be off-limits to motorized traffic between Davenport and Queen’s Quay on the final two Sunday’s of the month.
The closures will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“In partnership with ‘Open Streets’, the City will add part of Yonge Street to the popular weekend road closures initiative on Sunday, September 20 and Sunday, September 27,” the city said in a statement on Tuesday.
The other weekend road closure locations include parts of Lake Shore Boulevard and Bayview.
“When all closures are in place, including Yonge Street, there will be more than 14 total kilometres of major roadway available for walking, running and biking on Sundays.”