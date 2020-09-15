Loading articles...

Warrant issued for man found guilty of sexual assault

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 7:43 pm EDT

Man wanted in unlawfully at large investigation, Shawn Cote, 45 Toronto Police

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man found guilty of sexual assault last May.

Toronto Police say that 45-year-old Shawn Cote was supposed to surrender himself to the Toronto South Detention Centre by June 10th in order to serve a custodial sentence.

Cote is described as white, 5 foot 10, 180 lbs. with short brown and grey hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his forehad and tattoos of a diamond, a rose and a dollar sign on the front of his neck.

If you spot him you are urged to contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com,

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
STALLED VEHICLE - #EB401 east of the Allen express - the left lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:52 PM
Noooooo! It's so pretty :)
Latest Weather
Read more