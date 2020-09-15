Warrant issued for man found guilty of sexual assault

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man found guilty of sexual assault last May.

Toronto Police say that 45-year-old Shawn Cote was supposed to surrender himself to the Toronto South Detention Centre by June 10th in order to serve a custodial sentence.

Cote is described as white, 5 foot 10, 180 lbs. with short brown and grey hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his forehad and tattoos of a diamond, a rose and a dollar sign on the front of his neck.

If you spot him you are urged to contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com,