Loading articles...

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington from a trip to Phoenix. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

GENEVA — The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totalling more than $200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body.

The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the WTO for allegedly treating the U.S. unfairly.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 south of Pearson Airport in the collectors - two right lanes now blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
Fall today, summer tomorrow! It’s the time of year for these interesting temperature swings! Filtered ☀️ today and…
Latest Weather
Read more