U.S. drops 10 percent aluminum tariff ahead of potential retaliation from Canada
by News Staff
Posted Sep 15, 2020 1:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 1:45 pm EDT
The United States is standing down in its dispute with Canada over imported aluminum.
The U.S. trade representative’s office says it is tentatively lifting its 10 per cent tariff because it expects Canadian exports to “normalize” over the rest of the year.
“Accordingly, the United States will modify the terms of the 10 percent tariff imposed in August on imports of Canadian non-alloyed un-wrought aluminum,” USTR said in a statement.
“The United States will consult with the Canadian government at the end of the year to review the state of the aluminum trade in light of trade patterns during the four-month period and expected market conditions in 2021.”
Canada was set to announce retaliatory tariffs sometime Tuesday.
Prior to the latest development, Trudeau said the government would act to protect Canada’s aluminum industry.
“I want to highlight that we will be taking action to counter the unjust tariffs put on Canadian aluminum by the United States,” he said.
“As I’ve said many times, we will always be there to defend Canadian workers. We will defend our aluminum sector.”