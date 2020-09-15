Report: U.S.-Canada border shutdown likely to extend through November

Reuters is reporting the United States and Canada are likely to extend border restrictions until at least the end of November.

#BREAKING – Reuters News reports the U.S.-Canada border shutdown is likely to extend through November. Currently the border is closed to non-essential until Sept 21. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) September 15, 2020

Their sources also say Canadian officials aren’t overly enthusiastic as some U.S. authorities have suggested relaxing some of the measures in the near term.

Reuters says Canadian officials, especially those in provinces bordering the U.S., insist the restrictions remain in place for some time.

The ban, which does not cover trade or air travel, was first imposed in March.

The current range of restrictions is slated to expire on Monday, September 21.