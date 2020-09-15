Loading articles...

Report: U.S.-Canada border shutdown likely to extend through November

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Parents of students in the United States who hoped to begin their university studies in Canada are frantically trying to convince the federal government to relax new rules that make it impossible for their kids to enter the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Reuters is reporting the United States and Canada are likely to extend border restrictions until at least the end of November.

Their sources also say Canadian officials aren’t overly enthusiastic as some U.S. authorities have suggested relaxing some of the measures in the near term.

Reuters says Canadian officials, especially those in provinces bordering the U.S., insist the restrictions remain in place for some time.

The ban, which does not cover trade or air travel, was first imposed in March.

The current range of restrictions is slated to expire on Monday, September 21.

