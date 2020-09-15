Loading articles...

Toronto police investigating after dangerous driving stunt shared online

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

Toronto police are investigating after a dangerous driving video was posted online.

Toronto police are investigating after a video shows a dangerous driving stunt in a 10 minute video recently shared to YouTube and Facebook.

It appears to show a group of people performing illegal and dangerous driving acts, surrounded by large crowds.

Residents near Laird Drive and McRae Drive have complained about the loud noises, and that intersections have been taken over by drivers and large groups of people, blocking traffic.

 

 

