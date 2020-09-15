Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto police investigating after dangerous driving stunt shared online
by News Staff
Posted Sep 15, 2020 7:08 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a dangerous driving video was posted online.
Toronto police are investigating after a video shows a dangerous driving stunt in a 10 minute video recently shared to YouTube and Facebook.
It appears to show a group of people performing illegal and dangerous driving acts, surrounded by large crowds.
Residents near Laird Drive and McRae Drive have complained about the loud noises, and that intersections have been taken over by drivers and large groups of people, blocking traffic.
STREET RACING: Kennedy Rd & Progress Ave – reports of a large crowd gathering, lots of cars congregating in a commercial parking lot – reports of vehicles travelling at high rates of speed – police o/s – advised over 100+ cars – @OPP_GTATraffic O.P.P. advised#GO1724538 ^al