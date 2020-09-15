Loading articles...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. 6ix9ine Runner, Gamejam Co.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Gmail-Email, by Google

7. Google Meet, Google LLC

8. Google Classroom, Google LLC

9. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. XtraMath, XtraMath

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. Google Classroom, Google LLC

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Google Meet, Google LLC

7. House Life 3D, Good Job Games

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 ramp to Mississauga Rd. is now CLOSED due to the ongoing repairs to the barrier. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
Fall today, summer tomorrow! It’s the time of year for these interesting temperature swings! Filtered ☀️ today and…
Latest Weather
Read more