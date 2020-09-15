Loading articles...

Toronto District School Board elementary schools begin staggered reopening

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 5:34 am EDT

An empty classroom can be seen at Miami Community Charter School in Flagler City, Fla. during the first day of class on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Miami Community Charter is one of the few schools accommodating students who do not have Internet access at home or whose parents cannot stay home with them for remote learning. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

The Toronto District School Board will begin welcoming students back to elementary schools on Tuesday morning.

Canada’s largest school board is spreading the return to class over three days as part of a staggered reopening plan.

The model will see different grades come back to school on different days, with specifics varying by school.

The board says the drawn-out reopening plan is designed to help children get used to the new safety protocols in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Intensive support programs will begin at all Toronto public schools today, including high schools.

The board announced Monday that it was pushing back the start of e-learning courses for all students until next Tuesday, citing a massive spike in enrolment numbers.

