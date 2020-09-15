Watch: Suspected impaired driver pulled over without license, child in back seat

York Regional Police have charged a Newmarket woman after concerned onlookers reported someone driving erratically.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11, crews responded to a call for a suspected impaired driver in the Yonge Street and Green Lane area near East Gwillimbury.

After pulling the vehicle over, officers suspected the woman to be impaired by alcohol. Police say there were two other adults, as well as a six-year-old child in the vehicle at the time.

Police have charged a 28-year-old woman for speeding, driving without a license, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

Officers are urging anyone that witnesses dangerous driving on the road that could jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians, to call 9-1-1 immediately.

