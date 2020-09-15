School bus driver charged with distracted driving in Oakville

Halton Regional Police say a school bus driver has been charged with distracted driving on the first day that elementary school children began a staggered start to the school year.

The force’s traffic unit stopped the driver for using a cellphone while driving in an active construction zone at Trafalgar Road and Briarhall Gate in Oakville around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

There were 16 children onboard the bus. No injuries were reported.

The bus company has been notified through the Commercial Vehicle Operators Registration system.