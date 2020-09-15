Loading articles...

Response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum to come today: Trudeau

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will be taking action to counter what he described as the unjust tariffs that the U.S. has placed on Canadian aluminum.

The prime minister says Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Trade Minister Mary Ng will provide more details later today.

Trudeau made the comments ahead of a second day of closed-door meetings with his cabinet ministers, where containing the economic and social damage of COVID-19 has been the primary focus.

The government had previously indicated it was prepared to respond to the Trump administration’s decision last month to put tariffs on Canadian aluminum, alleging the material posed a national security risk to the U.S.

Canadian officials had been hoping to prevent such a response through talks, but said they would impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures against American aluminum and products that contain it if negotiations failed.

The government hasn’t indicated exactly what products will be targeted, but the list of potential goods includes appliances, drink cans, office furniture, bicycles and golf clubs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Dixie collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Fall today, summer tomorrow! It’s the time of year for these interesting temperature swings! Filtered ☀️ today and…
Latest Weather
Read more