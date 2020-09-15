Loading articles...

Raptors guard Terence Davis named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Toronto Raptors' Terence Davis (0) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP) (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis has been named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team.

He averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while being the only player to appear in all of his team’s 72 games this season.

Davis was fifth among rookies in three-point percentage at nearly 39 per cent and eighth in field goal percentage (.456).

He is the team’s 11th player in franchise history, and the first since Jonas Valanciunas, to be named to an All-Rookie team.

Davis joined the Raptors in July 2019 as an undrafted free agent after playing four years at the University of Ole Miss.

The 23-year-old guard is joined by Miami’s Tyler Herro, Chicago’s Coby White, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington and Washington’s Rui Hachimura on the league’s All-Second Team.

Memphis’s Ja Morant, who won the league’s rookie of the year honour, was named to the league’s First Team alongside teammate Brandon Clarke, Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, Golden State’s Eric Paschall and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

Canadian and New York Knick RJ Barrett received first-team and second-team votes, but missed out on both rosters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
Also: #WB401 west of Guelph Line (near Mountsberg) down to a single lane for another tractor trailer fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:52 PM
Noooooo! It's so pretty :)
Latest Weather
Read more