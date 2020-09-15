Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario seniors charged in two year seniors lottery scam; more victims possible
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 15, 2020 3:10 pm EDT
Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS
An elderly couple from Courtice, Ont., face several charges over a lottery scam that allegedly targeted other seniors across the country.
Durham regional police say victims were told by phone they had won cash and a vehicle in a Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes.
The scammers allegedly asked for money to allow the prize to be released.
Police say at least 11 victims have been identified, but there might be others.
Lottery organizations in Canada are not allowed to charge a fee to release a prize.
The couple in their 70s face charges of conspiracy, fraud and taking part in a criminal organization among others.
