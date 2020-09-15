Loading articles...

Ontario seniors charged in two year seniors lottery scam; more victims possible

Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS

An elderly couple from Courtice, Ont., face several charges over a lottery scam that allegedly targeted other seniors across the country.

Durham regional police say victims were told by phone they had won cash and a vehicle in a Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes.

The scammers allegedly asked for money to allow the prize to be released.

Police say at least 11 victims have been identified, but there might be others.

Lottery organizations in Canada are not allowed to charge a fee to release a prize.

The couple in their 70s face charges of conspiracy, fraud and taking part in a criminal organization among others.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 ramp to Mississauga Rd. is now CLOSED due to the ongoing repairs to the barrier. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
Fall today, summer tomorrow! It’s the time of year for these interesting temperature swings! Filtered ☀️ today and…
Latest Weather
Read more