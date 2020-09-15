Loading articles...

Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 9:12 am EDT

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 Passengers wearing face masks are seen at Union Station in Toronto, Canada, on July 21, 2020. Starting Tuesday, Go Transit customers are required to wear masks or face coverings. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Ontario has reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This comes one day after the province has seen its highest number of new cases in months, with 313. 

More to come.

