Navalny posts photo of himself online, says he can breathe

BERLIN — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has posted a picture of himself in a hospital in Germany and says he’s breathing on his own.

He posted on Instagram Tuesday: “Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can’t do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day.

“Just on my own, no extra help, not even a valve in my throat. I liked it very much. It’s a remarkable process that is underestimated by many. Strongly recommended.”

Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite hospital two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20.

The Associated Press