Loading articles...

Navalny posts photo of himself online, says he can breathe

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

BERLIN — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has posted a picture of himself in a hospital in Germany and says he’s breathing on his own.

He posted on Instagram Tuesday: “Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can’t do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day.

“Just on my own, no extra help, not even a valve in my throat. I liked it very much. It’s a remarkable process that is underestimated by many. Strongly recommended.”

Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite hospital two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
City Streets: EB Steeles is CLOSED from Dufferin to Hidden trail for watermain repairs.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Sunrise forecast for Sept 15. The warmer the colours, the prettier the sunrise but whatever the case, it’s a chilly morn…
Latest Weather
Read more