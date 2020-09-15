Loading articles...

MEC is a co-operative no more, but will continue Canadian operations

The outside of a Mountain Equipment Co-Op is seen in North Vancouver, Monday, Dec. 9, 2017. Two Canadian companies that boycotted Facebook Inc. last month say they’re not returning to buying ads on the platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

It’s the end of an era for a popular outdoor equipment retailer. Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) will be a co-operative no-more. But a new investor will keep the company operating.

Kingswood Capital to acquire MEC through CCAA proceeding.

MEC says its board of directors has unanimously approved a deal in which a Los Angeles-based private investment firm will acquire the assets, including the majority of its retail stores.

Vancouver-based MEC says the transition from a co-operative structure to a subsidiary of Kingswood Capital Management is needed to ensure a stable future for the business.

The retailer said it has been granted court protection under the companies’ creditors arrangement act (CCAA), allowing it to continue operating e-commerce and retail stores while the transaction and other elements of the plan are completed.

It says it will accept gift cards and honour warranties during this period.

No financial details were disclosed.

Kingswood managing partner Alex Wolf said in a statement he is “honoured” to work with his new Canadian operating partners and that his company is committed to continue to “inspire and equip” Canadians who enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle.

Long-standing MEC member and Canadian Eric Claus will lead Kingswood’s newly formed Canadian affiliate as chair and CEO.

 

With files from The Canadian Press

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 410 south of the 407 - the HOV lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #SB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Sunrise forecast for Sept 15. The warmer the colours, the prettier the sunrise but whatever the case, it’s a chilly morn…
Latest Weather
Read more