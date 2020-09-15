Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man pleads guilty to role in $600K malware protection scam
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 15, 2020 4:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man from India has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that tried to embezzle about $600,000 from seven people over the age of 65 in the U.S., federal prosecutors say.
Chirag Sachdeva, 30, participated in a telemarketing scheme that offered victims computer protection services after misleading them to believe that malware had been detected on their computers, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island.
The scam involved call centre operators in India obtaining personal and banking information from victims’ computers through remote access applications, prosecutors said.
Sachdeva then contacted an acquaintance in Rhode Island and enlisted him to assist in accessing and stealing funds from the victims’ bank accounts, authorities said. That acquaintance was co-operating with the FBI.
Sachdeva has been held since he was arrested by FBI agents on Feb. 16 as he got off a plane in Boston after a flight from India.
He pleaded guilty Monday to seven counts of wire fraud. He faces 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Dec. 8.