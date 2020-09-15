Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mali's former president Moussa Traore dies at 83
by Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 15, 2020 1:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT
BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s former president Moussa Traore, who ruled the West Africa nation for more than 22 years, has died at age 83, according to his son Idrissa Traore.
Traore seized power in a military coup in 1968, eight years after Mali gained independence from France. He ruled the country as its military leader until 1979 when he installed himself as civilian president of a one-party state. He was the sole presidential candidate in elections held in 1985. Traore was eventually ousted in a coup in 1991 after days of violent protests amid unrest over years of economic decline.
His death comes nearly a month after military leaders in Mali staged a coup on Aug. 18, deposing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who had three years left in his second term in office.
On Tuesday, the military junta ruling Mali is meeting with a group of West African leaders in Ghana to outline a transition to civilian rule.
Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press
