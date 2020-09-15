Which GTA schools are reporting COVID-19 cases?

As many students opt for in-class learning, Ontario’s government is doing its part in letting you know which of the province’s school boards are, or have reported cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, September 15, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19 in publicly-funded GTA schools. In its daily update, the province confirmed a total of 29 active school-related cases – most coming from the GTA.

The Toronto District School Board currently has four cases – all are among staff at Bloordale Middle School, Charles G. Fraser Junior Public School, Don Mills Middle School, and Earl Haig Public School.

In Peel Region, there are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in students. The schools include St. Joseph Secondary School (Dufferin Peel Catholic Dufferin School Board), John Fraser Secondary School, and Louise Arbor Secondary School.

York Region District School Board is reporting one new COVID-19 case in a student at the Little Rouge Public School.

The Halton Catholic and District School Boards are reporting two COVID-19 cases, both among staff, at St. Marguerite D’Youville and Oodeenawi Public School in Oakville.

The Durham District School Board is reporting one new COVID-19 case in a student at Maple Ridge Public School in Pickering.

So far, no schools have been closed as a result.

You can visit 680 News daily for a full rundown or visit Ontario’s COVID-19 website, which is updated every day at 10:30 a.m.