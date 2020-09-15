Which GTA schools are reporting COVID-19 cases?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
As many students opt for in-class learning, Ontario’s government is doing its part in letting you know which of the province’s school boards are, or have reported cases of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, September 15, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19 in publicly-funded GTA schools. In its daily update, the province confirmed a total of 29 active school-related cases – most coming from the GTA.
The Toronto District School Board currently has fourcases – all are among staff at Bloordale Middle School, Charles G. Fraser Junior Public School, Don Mills Middle School, and Earl Haig Public School.
In Peel Region, there are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in students. The schools include St. Joseph Secondary School (Dufferin Peel Catholic Dufferin School Board), John Fraser Secondary School, and Louise Arbor Secondary School.
York Region District School Board is reporting one new COVID-19 case in a student at the Little Rouge Public School.
The Halton Catholic and District School Boards are reporting two COVID-19 cases, both among staff, at St. Marguerite D’Youville and Oodeenawi Public School in Oakville.
The Durham District School Board is reporting onenew COVID-19 case in a student at Maple Ridge Public School in Pickering.