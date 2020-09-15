Loading articles...

Jennifer Podemski launches The Shine Network for Indigenous women in film and TV

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

Jennifer Podemski poses for a portrait at Black Rock Coffee in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Actor-director Jennifer Podemski has launched an online platform to support Indigenous women in Canadian film and TV. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek

TORONTO — Actor-director Jennifer Podemski has launched an online platform to support Indigenous women in Canadian film and TV.

The Shine Network is free and offers subscribers virtual training, mentorship and a digital exhibition space for content created and owned by Indigenous women.

It will also have special presentations, including discussions and exclusive online screenings.

A news release says the project is “a direct response to the chronic underrepresentation of Indigenous women on screen and behind the camera in Canada’s media production sector.”

The site will offer full programming early next year.

Podemski, who is also a producer, has acted in projects including “Empire of Dirt,” “Dance Me Outside,” “Cardinal” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

“Being forced to pivot during a pandemic got me thinking about how I can best serve my community and make a positive and lasting impact on the Canadian media landscape,” she said in a statement.

“The Shine Network is my call to action to address the grossly disproportionate realities Indigenous women face when it comes to inclusion, access and funding.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

