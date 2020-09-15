They defended their land, then the government abandoned them

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s been 25 years since the Ipperwash crisis and the killing of Dudley George. Long enough that there’s a generation that doesn’t remember it—but they have plenty of examples of modern-day land defenders standing up against the government. But the original protesters, who took back land the government had promised to return to them 50 years ago and won?

They’re still there. Still living at Stony Point. Still waiting for the military to clean up the mess it left behind. Still holding out hope of returning the land to its lush former glory. And in the meantime, they’re trying to live on what the government left behind.

GUEST: Cristina Howorun, CityNews

