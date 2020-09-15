Loading articles...

German jeweler shoots dead 2 suspected robbers

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 3:44 am EDT

BERLIN — Police say a jeweler in the northern German city of Celle has shot dead two men suspected of trying to rob his business.

German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that one suspected robber was killed at the scene, while the second died later in hospital.

Celle police have appealed for witnesses to the incident Monday afternoon to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from any tourists who might have been taking photos in Celle’s picturesque old town at the time.

The owner and his wife, both in their early 70s, were the only people in the jewelry store at the time of the alleged robbery.

The Associated Press

