Loading articles...

Drive-by shooting leaves a woman with serious injuries

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A woman has serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in North York on Tuesday evening.

Toronto Police say they received a call at 10:25 p.m. for multiple gunshots heard in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Upon arrival police located a car with bullet holes and an adult female with a gunshot wound. Multiple shell casings were found on the ground.

Paramedics are working on the victim and injuries are believed to be serious.

There is a large police presence in the area. Southbound Jane Street has been closed at Finch Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com,

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:58 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: @TorontoMedics SHOOTING: (UPDATE) Jane St & Wilson Ave - large police presence o/s - traffic being shut down in the area…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:52 PM
Noooooo! It's so pretty :)
Latest Weather
Read more