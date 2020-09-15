Drive-by shooting leaves a woman with serious injuries

A woman has serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in North York on Tuesday evening.

Toronto Police say they received a call at 10:25 p.m. for multiple gunshots heard in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Upon arrival police located a car with bullet holes and an adult female with a gunshot wound. Multiple shell casings were found on the ground.

Paramedics are working on the victim and injuries are believed to be serious.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Wilson Ave

– large police presence o/s

– traffic being shut down in the area

– @TTCnotices advised

– ROAD CLOSURE: S/B Jane St at Finch Ave W

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes

– any info call 4168082222

– @CanStopCrime 222TIPS#GO1752100

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 16, 2020

There is a large police presence in the area. Southbound Jane Street has been closed at Finch Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com,