Loading articles...

Sick Kids Hospital study suggests physical distancing is not possible between students

Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 6:07 am EDT

Public school teacher Cory Judson tweeted out a photo, asking Premier Ford if this represented the proper space between desks in a classroom. TWITTER/Cory Judson

Researchers at Sick Kids Hospital are releasing the findings of a new study that looked at the effects of COVID-19 health and safety practices on students and teachers returning to school.

The simulation included more than 190 students and 15 teachers from both public and independent schools.

The study found it was not possible for students to keep a distance of 2 metres if there were more than 12-15 of them in a standard classroom setting.

At the start of the day, there were crowding concerns at entry points, even with reduced student numbers.

Students were unsure of what to do with their masks during recess, often kept their masks around their wrist, and those in younger grades needed new masks throughout the day.

It was also difficult for teachers to maintain distance while supervising students, while supporting a conversation with parents, during pick up and drop off.

 

Related Stories

Toronto District School Board elementary schools begin staggered reopening
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB 410 south of Williams Pkwy - just the right lane now blocked. Emergency crews may block an extra lane wh…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Sunrise forecast for Sept 15. The warmer the colours, the prettier the sunrise but whatever the case, it’s a chilly morn…
Latest Weather
Read more