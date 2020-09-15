Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sick Kids Hospital study suggests physical distancing is not possible between students
by Tim Chapman
Posted Sep 15, 2020 5:56 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 6:07 am EDT
Public school teacher Cory Judson tweeted out a photo, asking Premier Ford if this represented the proper space between desks in a classroom. TWITTER/Cory Judson
Researchers at Sick Kids Hospital are releasing the findings of a
new study that looked at the effects of COVID-19 health and safety practices on students and teachers returning to school.
The simulation included more than 190 students and 15 teachers from both public and independent schools.
The study found it was not possible for students to keep a distance of 2 metres if there were more than 12-15 of them in a standard classroom setting.
At the start of the day, there were crowding concerns at entry points, even with reduced student numbers.
Students were unsure of what to do with their masks during recess, often kept their masks around their wrist, and those in younger grades needed new masks throughout the day.
It was also difficult for teachers to maintain distance while supervising students, while supporting a conversation with parents, during pick up and drop off.
