Alleged mass shooter Matthew Raymond goes on trial today in Fredericton
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 15, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 15, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
Matthew Raymond is taken from Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on Friday, March 13, 2020. The trial begins today for a Fredericton man charged in the fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital more than two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
FREDERICTON — The murder trial for a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital begins today.
Matthew Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.
Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury last month reversed that decision.
A jury needed just one hour to determine Raymond is fit to instruct his defence counsel and that he understands the charges he’s facing.
The same jury is being used for his murder trial.
The province has said Raymond’s trial will be the first full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it is being held in a large convention room to allow for physical distancing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.