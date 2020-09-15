5 things to know today

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Legal advocates are lining up on both sides of actor Bill Cosby’s appeal as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court prepares to review his 2018 sex assault conviction. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. HURRICANE SALLY’S PLODDING PATH Forecasters, stressing “significant” uncertainty, are nudging the storm’s predicted track to the east, easing fears in New Orleans while raising concerns in the Florida Panhandle’s westernmost counties.
2. PROJECTING STATESMAN IN CHIEF President Trump will host a ceremony on the South Lawn sealing agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain which could shift power dynamics in the Middle East.
3. SMOKE FROM WESTERN FIRES Oregon, Washington and parts of California are struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog, the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.
4. BILL COSBY’S LEGAL ACTION The actor was the first celebrity to go on trial in the #MeToo era, and his appeal could resolve lingering questions about how sexual abuse cases should be tried.
5. CIVIL RIGHTS ICON’S HOUSE ON TOUR The run-down, paint-chipped Detroit two-story building where Rosa Parks took refuge after her historic bus boycott is going on display in Italy and has yet to find a permanent U.S. home.