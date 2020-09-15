4 TDSB schools report COVID-19 cases as kids return to class

Four Toronto District School Board (TDSB) schools are among the 27 in the province who have reported COVID-19 cases.

All four of the cases have been attributed to staff members, three at elementary schools and the fourth at a high school.

Earl Haig Public School was the only high school to report a COVID-19 case.

The high school is one that was identified by the TDSB as having a potential classroom shortfall as 78 per cent of the student body or 1423 students will be returning when classes start on Thursday.

Bloordale Middle School, Don Mills Middle School and Charles G. Fraser Junior Public School also all reported cases on Tuesday.

Elementary schools began a staggered start to the school year on Tuesday with the return to class happening over three days.