The Weather Network releases the 'Fall Forecast', early look at winter

It was a quick transition from sweltering summer temperatures to cool fall like weather, but could winter be just around the corner?

The Weather Network is out with their fall forecast.

The first day of fall not until next Tuesday, but it is already feeling like it with cooler temperatures and leaves already starting to change colour.

So if you’re worried that this quick switch from summer to fall will mean a quick transition to winter, fear not.

The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott says across the province, we can expect extended periods of pleasant fall weather through October and November

But when winter arrives, Scott is predicting a delayed start to consistent winter weather.

Today is the launch of our Fall Forecast on @weathernetwork ! Tune in all day to get all the details for the season ahead, plus a sneak peak at what we might see this winter. pic.twitter.com/j8daUYWOCf — Matt Di Nicolantonio ???? (@di_nic) September 14, 2020

Above normal temperatures are also expected for the winter season.

For your updated weather information, visit our weather page, and enter our weather guarantee contest.