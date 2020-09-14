Loading articles...

The Weather Network releases the 'Fall Forecast', early look at winter

Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 7:04 am EDT

Fall Color shines in the afternoon sun. Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

It was a quick transition from sweltering summer temperatures to cool fall like weather, but could winter be just around the corner?

The Weather Network is out with their fall forecast.

The first day of fall not until next Tuesday, but it is already feeling like it with cooler temperatures and leaves already starting to change colour.

So if you’re worried that this quick switch from summer to fall will mean a quick transition to winter, fear not.

The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott says across the province, we can expect extended periods of pleasant fall weather through October and November

But when winter arrives, Scott is predicting a delayed start to consistent winter weather.

Above normal temperatures are also expected for the winter season.

For your updated weather information, visit our weather page, and enter our weather guarantee contest.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR - TorontoBound QEW app. Fairview. #TBQEW #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
Good morning #Toronto GTA. After a little spike in the heat and humidity on Sunday, it will be a lot cooler today a…
Latest Weather
Read more