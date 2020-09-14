Loading articles...

Much-anticipated Popeyes chicken sandwich is finally available

Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is now available in Canada. Andrew Osmond | 680 News

The wait is over.

Popeyes’ beloved chicken sandwich is available at all its Canadian locations starting Monday.

 

The sandwich broke the internet after its 2019 American launch, and has recently been tested at some of the restaurants locations in Alberta and Southwestern Ontario.

The general manager of Popeyes Canada said there is no better time to provide people with a bit of good news.

The coveted sandwich consists of a buttermilk chicken tender served on a brioche bun with pickles and classic or spicy mayonnaise.

