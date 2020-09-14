Loading articles...

The latest on the New Brunswick provincial election

Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

FREDERICTON — Here is the latest news on the New Brunswick election. All times local.

8:00 p.m.

Almost all polls have closed in the New Brunswick election.

Technical glitches at some polling stations meant they will be kept open past the 8 p.m. deadline.

At dissolution of the legislature, there were 20 Tories, 20 Liberals, three Greens, three People’s Alliance members, one Independent and two vacancies.

At least 25 seats are needed for a majority in the 49-seat house.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Liverpool collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Retweeted @CityNatasha: *Frost Advisory includes parts of the north GTA tonight
Latest Weather
Read more