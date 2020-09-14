The latest on the New Brunswick provincial election

FREDERICTON — Here is the latest news on the New Brunswick election. All times local.

8:00 p.m.

Almost all polls have closed in the New Brunswick election.

Technical glitches at some polling stations meant they will be kept open past the 8 p.m. deadline.

At dissolution of the legislature, there were 20 Tories, 20 Liberals, three Greens, three People’s Alliance members, one Independent and two vacancies.

At least 25 seats are needed for a majority in the 49-seat house.

