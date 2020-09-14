Loading articles...

Texas Rep. Ron Wright hospitalized due to cancer treatment

Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

FILE - U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Wright was admitted to a Dallas hospital due to complications surrounding his cancer treatment, his campaign said Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Wright, 67-year-old Republican, was elected in 2018 to Texas' 6th congressional district in Arlington. His campaign said in a statement that Wright has “been in a tough battle with cancer this year.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

ARLINGTON, Texas — U.S. Rep. Ron Wright of Texas was admitted to a Dallas hospital due to complications surrounding his cancer treatment, his campaign said Monday.

Wright, a 67-year-old Republican, was elected in 2018 to Texas’ 6th congressional district in Arlington. His campaign said in a statement that Wright has “been in a tough battle with cancer this year” and was admitted to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland for treatment earlier this month before returning home.

Wright was admitted to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas on Sunday. Last year, Wright wrote on Facebook that he was again undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

“The Wright family appreciates the prayers and well wishes offered by everyone,” his campaign said.

Wright is running for reelection in November.

The Associated Press

