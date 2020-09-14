Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TDSB delays first day of virtual classes by another week
by News Staff
Posted Sep 14, 2020 4:23 pm EDT
Teaching assistant Samuel Lavi helps out with an online class at the Valencia Newcomer School, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Phoenix. Communicating during the coronavirus pandemic has been trying for parents and students at the Phoenix school for refugees who speak a variety of languages and are learning to use technology like iPads and messaging apps. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
A significant update from the Toronto District School Board.
The board has delayed the first day of virtual school to Tuesday, September 22.
Students were set to begin online learning this Thursday but in a letter sent to parents, the TDSB says it had to push that date back after seeing an increase in the number of students requesting a switch over the weekend.
“With this number expected to grow, we have made the difficult decision to once again postpone the first day of Virtual School to Tuesday, September 22 to allow time to finish the staffing and timetabling process,” the school board said in a statement.
“This will also provide time for students and their families to set up BrightSpace accounts and familiarize themselves with the online learning platform that will be the main hub for the TDSB Virtual School.”
