Swiss say terror motive can't be ruled out in stabbing death
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 14, 2020 10:18 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
GENEVA — The Swiss federal prosecutor’s office said Monday it is taking over an investigation into the weekend stabbing death of a 29-year-old Portuguese man in a town near Lausanne, adding that “a possible terrorist motive” cannot be ruled out.
Further details have come to light for investigators and the suspect has been linked to a criminal case led by the prosecutor’s office, it said in a statement. The suspect, who was not identified, is known to the Swiss federal intelligence service.
The prosecutor’s office did not comment further.
On Saturday, police in the Vaud canton, or region, said the Portuguese man had been mortally wounded by a knife in the town of Morges, calling the incident a homicide. It said the suspect had not been taken into custody.
The Associated Press
