Loading articles...

Sally strengthens into extremely dangerous Category 2 storm

Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

Here are the latest developments on tropical weather (all times local):

4 p.m.

A rapidly intensifying Hurricane Sally is closing in on the northern Gulf Coast Sally after reaching Category 2 strength.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sally has grown into an extremely dangerous hurricane with top sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph).

The storm could drop as much as 2 feet (0.6 metres) of rain in spots and that could bring severe flooding, according to the centre.

Sally is one of five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic. Storm-weary

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE: Fort Erie-bound QEW ramp to Eastport is still shut down, but the ramp to North Shore has reopened. Traffic…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
FROST ADVISORY for parts of Halton-Peel and York-Durham Regions for tonight into tomorrow morning. Other areas im…
Latest Weather
Read more