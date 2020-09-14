Loading articles...

Woman fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy. 407

Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 7:12 am EDT

A 32-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on Highway 407 Sunday.

Ontario provincial police say just after 8 p.m. there was a single-car crash in the highway’s eastbound lanes near Appleby Line.

The woman got out of her car and was then hit by another vehicle.

She suffered critical injuries and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

There has been no word on if charges are being laid.

