Panama lifts gender-based restrictions on movement
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 14, 2020 2:13 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT
PANAMA CITY — Panama lifted a five-month-old coronavirus measure Monday that had restricted women from going out one day, and men the next.
The rules limiting when people can could go out for essentials proved controversial because it led to harassment and discrimination against transgender people.
Health Minister Luis Antonio Sucre said urged caution despite lifting of the rule, which had been in place since March.
“Today we are beginning a new stage,” Sucre said, “in which men and women can go out when they wish. We have to be very careful, we have to remember that the pandemic is not over.”
Panama has had 101,745 reported cases and 2,166 deaths.
Similar measures were also tried in Peru as a way to reduce the number of people on the street and slow the spread of contagion.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}