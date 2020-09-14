Ontario reports more than 300 new cases of COVID-19

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
Ontario is reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and one new death.
The province reported 204 new cases on Sunday.
There were nearly 30,000 tests completed.
78 per cent of the new cases stem from Toronto, which recorded 112 cases, Peel with 71 new cases, and Ottawa with 60 new cases.
There are 44,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date.
67% of cases are in people under the age of 40.
