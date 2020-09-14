Loading articles...

Ontario reports more than 300 new cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 10:35 am EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Ontario is reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and one new death.

  • The province reported 204 new cases on Sunday.
  • There were nearly 30,000 tests completed.
  • 78 per cent of the new cases stem from Toronto, which recorded 112 cases, Peel with 71 new cases, and Ottawa with 60 new cases.
  • There are 44,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date.
  • 67% of cases are in people under the age of 40.

 

Related Stories

Get COVID-19 under control or face another lockdown, OHA warnsTrudeau cabinet meets to discuss rebuilding amid rising number of COVID-19 cases
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Hurontario - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
Good morning #Toronto GTA. After a little spike in the heat and humidity on Sunday, it will be a lot cooler today a…
Latest Weather
Read more