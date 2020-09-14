Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
McMaster says there will be no in-person classes this winter
by News Staff
Posted Sep 14, 2020 1:20 pm EDT
It will be quiet on campus at McMaster University through the winter months.
The school
classes for the entire winter term – starting in the new year – will be online. has decided
The current fall time is also exclusively online.
Students enrolling in programs with an on-campus component will receive additional information directly from their departments.
Residences will also remain closed.
The decision comes after an employee at the university tested positive for COVID-19.
McMaster does not say where the person visited but stresses that those locations have since been thoroughly cleaned.
The university says that by making the decision about the next term as early as possible, they’re hoping to provide as much stability as possible.
“Please speak to your professors, advisors or others in your faculty,” the school said in a statement.
“First-year students, you can also contact Archway coaches and mentors.”
