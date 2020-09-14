Loading articles...

McMaster says there will be no in-person classes this winter

It will be quiet on campus at McMaster University through the winter months.

The school has decided classes for the entire winter term – starting in the new year – will be online.

The current fall time is also exclusively online.

Students enrolling in programs with an on-campus component will receive additional information directly from their departments.

Residences will also remain closed.

The decision comes after an employee at the university tested positive for COVID-19.

McMaster does not say where the person visited but stresses that those locations have since been thoroughly cleaned.

The university says that by making the decision about the next term as early as possible, they’re hoping to provide as much stability as possible.

“Please speak to your professors, advisors or others in your faculty,” the school said in a statement.

“First-year students, you can also contact Archway coaches and mentors.”

