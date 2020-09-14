Manitoba job program will be extended another two months: Pallister

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is once again expanding a wage-subsidy program designed to help create jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says the Back To Work program will be extended by two months until Dec. 31.

The program offers money to businesses that hire new staff or rehire people who have been laid off during the pandemic.

The subsidy pays up to $5,000 per employee to a maximum of 20 employees per business.

The program was initially available for 10 employees per business but was expanded in August.

Pallister says boosting the program to run through December will help businesses through the busy holiday period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press