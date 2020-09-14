Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man seen riding the outside of a moving GO train arrested
by caryn ceolin
Posted Sep 14, 2020 9:45 pm EDT
File photo of a GO train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve White
It was an unusual case of not tapping on. Metrolinx officials say a man hitched a free ride on a GO train Monday night by riding the outside.
Spokesperson Anne-Marie Akins tweeted an apology to those on the Kitchener line who spotted the stuntman hanging off the side of a moving train.
The stunt, which Akins called “incredibly dangerous, reckless” and “a moronic act,” is illegal and ended in the man’s arrest.
If you saw a guy riding on the outside of a GO locomotive on the Kitchener line this evening—please accept our apologies for having to witness such a moronic act. Incredibly dangerous, reckless & illegal & ended with him being arrested by @GOTransitSSD. Investigation is underway