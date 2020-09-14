Loading articles...

Man seen riding the outside of a moving GO train arrested

File photo of a GO train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve White

It was an unusual case of not tapping on. Metrolinx officials say a man hitched a free ride on a GO train Monday night by riding the outside.

Spokesperson Anne-Marie Akins tweeted an apology to those on the Kitchener line who spotted the stuntman hanging off the side of a moving train.

The stunt, which Akins called “incredibly dangerous, reckless” and “a moronic act,” is illegal and ended in the man’s arrest.

 

